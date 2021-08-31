Martin Boyle eyes move to adopted nation once Hibs career comes to an end

Martin Boyle has made an excellent start to the season for Hibs after signing a new contract earlier this month. Picture: SNS

The flying winger has made a tremendous start to the cinch Premiership campaign, scoring in every match so far as Hibs sit joint-top of the division with rivals Hearts after four games.

Boyle delighted Hibs supporters earlier this month when he agreed to sign a new three-year contract which removed a £500,000 release clause from his deal.

The 28-year-old expressed his love of playing for the Leith club as a reason for extending his stay with interest elsewhere. But he does dream of one move before he retires.

He told FTBL: "That's always been a part of my plan. I've committed to Hibernian for the next two-to-three seasons but I'm not getting any younger and I'd really like to experience playing over there [in Australia].

"Hopefully one day in the future I can come out there and represent one of the clubs out there."

