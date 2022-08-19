Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian internationalist completed a return to Easter Road shortly before the first Edinburgh derby of the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership campaign and climbed off the bench to net a stunning injury-time equaliser.

Speaking to Sky Sports he admitted the moment would stay with him for a long time.

"I think that's the first game that I've woken up and been a bit nervous for because I didn't know where I was at in terms of fitness," he said.

"I hadn't really had match-sharpness, or played a game in over a month, but the games normally take care of themselves. The adrenaline, the atmosphere was electric and I was itching to come on and those moments don't come around often.

"It's definitely a moment I'll remember for a long time."

Hibs missed Boyle following his money-spinning move to Al-Faisaly and the 29-year-old insists he is looking forward to picking up where he left off as he aims to help the Capital club improve on last season’s disappointing eighth-place finish.

"I just need to keep working hard, performing and helping team-mates. It's quite a young squad so I'll need to help them along the way,” he added.

Martin Boyle is looking forward to helping out the young Hibs squad

"I'd say I'm pretty fit. I had a lengthy time off, but I looked after myself when I was away and obviously I've come back and managed to make an impact in my first game.”

The attacker revealed Hibs had made a ‘big play’ to tempt him back to Edinburgh after Al-Faisaly suffered relegation from the Saudi top flight. But he still feels richer for his experience in the Middle East.

"I enjoyed my time there, I played Champions League and that was some experience as well," he said.

"They've got VAR over there and I think there are a lot more technical players, there aren't as many rash challenges flying in.

"It's just a different culture, hotter weather; I was training at night, staying up through the night and had different eating habits.