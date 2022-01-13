Martin Boyle: Hibs talisman holds talks with Ben Kensell after Saudi bid is turned down

Al-Faisaly, who play in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, have made two concrete offers for Boyle, the latest of which fell short of Hibs’ valuation of the 28-year-old.

The Scotsman understands that Hibs would expect a significantly higher amount than the £2million Al-Faisaly were prepared to pay for the Australian international.

The interest in Boyle led to the former Dundee player seeking discussions with Kensell, which were cordial.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Al-Faisaly have had bids for Hibs forward Martin Boyle rejected.

While Al-Faisaly and other clubs in the Middle East would be able to significantly enhance Boyle’s salary, Hibs are not prepared to budge on their price for their top goalscorer and assist-maker.

Boyle, who signed a improved new contract in August with Hibs until the summer of 2024 after interest from league rivals Aberdeen, is happy at Hibs but naturally interested in the prospect of earning life-changing money.

However, he is clear of Hibs’ stance on the matter and has not put in a transfer request. Al-Faisaly have now moved on and are understood to be pursuing out-of-contract Brazilian winger Rossi instead.

Al-Faisaly are not the only Asian team targeting a move for Boyle, with clubs in the UAE, Qatar and China all monitoring his situation after catching their attention with performances for the Socceroos.

Boyle has held talks with Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell.

Celtic have also been credited with an interest and linked with a £3million move, with manager Ange Postecoglou understood to be a fan of Boyle’s pace and attitude.

Boyle will train with the rest of the Hibs first team on Friday morning after a couple of rest days as the Edinburgh outfit prepare for their cinch Premiership match away at Celtic on Monday evening.

New signing midfielder Ewan Henderson won’t be eligible for that game as it is against his parent club but Norwegian striker Elias Melkersen could make his debut.

American international Chris Mueller, who was signed by previous Jack Ross, is also eligible now the window is open.

Fellow loanees Harry Clarke and Rocky Bushiri could also make their bows.

Message from the editor