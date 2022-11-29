The 29-year-old described the past few weeks as a ‘complicated emotional rollercoaster’ as he addressed the media ahead of Australia’s final group match against Denmark on Wednesday, and recalled his surgeon’s bombshell.

“I was willing to give injections a go to get to the World Cup, and we had all the procedures in place so it wasn’t doom and gloom, there was an opportunity to play through it,” Boyle said.

“The surgeon said that the worst-case scenario was a little bit of damage to the anterior cruciate ligament. He dug a hole and opened me up – basically, I have a larger meniscus than normal – so that was keeping everything in place, and keeping my cruciate stable,” he revealed.

Martin Boyle revealed he has been playing with an ACL injury for nearly his whole Hibs career

"Long story short, I’ve actually had this ACL injury for six or seven years. I have been trying to digest that myself. You get put to sleep and you wake up and your whole knee has been reconstructed. That’s why I’m optimistic; I’ve played with an injury that’s so severe.