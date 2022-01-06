Martin Boyle has become a key player for Hibs

The forward has been in fine form for the Capital club this season and a report in The Times newspaper linked the Australian internationalist with Celtic and “an unnamed club” in the Middle East, while last month Hibs were said to have thrown out a £500,000 bid from Saudi Arabian Pro-League outfit Al-Faisaly, who have former Hearts defender Igor Rossi on their books.

However, the Evening News understands that no offers, serious or otherwise, have been made to the Easter Road hierarchy for the 29-year-old, who has struck 17 goals and registered eight assists in 35 games for club and country since the start of June.

Boyle has been linked with Celtic in the past and the arrival of former Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou at Parkhead rekindled those rumours.

“I know Martin really well. I was pretty pleased when he chose to play for Australia because there was a bit of an arm-wrestle when it came to who he was going to play for,” Postecoglou said in October.

"He's done really well for the national team so I'm well aware of him. He's a good player and it's not easy playing for Australia.”

The former Dundee attacker signed a fresh deal at the start of the 2020/21 season with a reported £500,000 release clause inserted in the new contract.

However, just days after Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen had submitted a £500,000 bid that was promptly rejected, Boyle agreed improved terms in August last year with the release clause scrapped.

Speaking after the ink had dried Boyle said: “It's a great feeling to agree a new deal at a club that means a lot to me and my family.”

Wife Rachael is a regular for Hibs Women and the Scotland national team and daughter Amelia was born to the couple in 2018.

Boyle, who joined Hibs initially on loan in January 2015, has to date played 264 matches scoring 63 goals and laying on 53 more for his team-mates.