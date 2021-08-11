Martin Boyle nominated for top Australian award alongside former Hibs teammate

Hibs forward Martin Boyle has been nominated for Men's Footballer of the Year in Australia. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Easter Road favourite is on a six-player shortlist for the Men's Footballer of the Year as part of the 2021 PFA Players' Awards alongside ex-Hibs striker Jamie Maclaren, who currently plays for A-League side Melbourne City.

Both players were part of the Australia squad that completed round two of Asian FIFA World Cup Qualifying with a perfect record in June, while other stars nominated include former Dundee United defender Curtis Good, Nikita Rukavytsya, Ulysses Davila and recently-retired Socceroo Mitch Langerak.

Boyle, who scored in the Socceroos' win over Nepal, has been in stellar form with Hibs, bagging 15 goals in a standout campaign last time out before hitting the ground running in 2021-22 with five goals in as many matches.

Reacting to the news, Boyle tweeted: “Honoured to be nominated!”, while Hibs official account posted: “Well deserved, Boyler!”

The winner of the award will be revealed in the coming weeks.

