Martin Boyle reveals Hibs comeback target as Easter Road talisman continues injury rehab

Martin Boyle remains hopeful of being available for Hibs in time for the start of the 2023/24 campaign, with the winger currently working his way back from a cruciate ligament problem.

By Peter Wales
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST

The 29-year-old suffered a knee injury during a match against St Mirren in late October but underwent last-ditch surgery in a bid to be fit for Australia’s World Cup campaign in Qatar but during the operation he was found to have pre-existing damage to his ACL, and was subsequently ruled out of the tournament and the remainder of the domestic season.

Boyle has been a big miss for a Hibs while injured but the attacker – who netted four goals in 12 games at the start of the campaign following his return from Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly – is targeting a comeback in time for next season.

He joined up with the Socceroos squad during the international break with Lee Johnson sanctioning the move to allow the player a change of scene and the chance to continue his rehab with the national team.

Martin Boyle is hoping to be back available for Hibs in time for the start of next season
Martin Boyle is hoping to be back available for Hibs in time for the start of next season
“When you are out injured for a long period of time, it can be a lonely place as a footballer,” the Easter Road boss said. “This is a good opportunity for Boyler to go out to Australia, link up with his international teammates and receive some of the best medical care in a new environment. The change of scenery will be good for his mindset, and I’m sure he will come back revitalised.”

Boyle revealed that he was setting himself small achievable goals but was reluctant to go into further detail to avoid jinxing his comeback.

He said: "I'm making little goals. I don't want to say them out loud, but the recovery's going well and I'll hopefully be back soon. I went out to Qatar a few weeks ago and did some testing and that was all positive. I'm a bit frustrated, going round in circles at the moment, but I'm keeping the right mindset, focused on where I want to be. The physio team and staff are happy with my progress. I want to be on track for the start of the season. I’ll get back to where I want to be but I’m in a privileged position with a smile on my face."

