Martin Boyle in action for Australia against Saudi Arabia in a FIFA World Cup AFC Asian Qualifier match in November 2021

Speaking to the Football Australia podcast, Boyle said: "I don’t miss all the crunching tackles I got every Saturday playing for Hibs, and the abuse from fans. It’s a bit more timid in Saudi Arabia. I’ve been on the end of a few challenges but I think they just play on here.

"I’m not complaining though, I’m one of those players who just gets on with it.

"It’s a competitive league in Scotland and there are a lot of big guys running around so I don’t miss that side of it.”

The 28-year-old, who is set to become a father for the second time with wife Rachael, hasn’t been back to Scotland since leaving in late January and admits it has been hard adjusting to life without his other half and Amelia.

“I left Scotland for the last international camp and haven’t returned, so I never got home to pack up some stuff and say proper goodbyes,” he added.

"It’s been a massive change for me and my family but I’ve adapted quite well, I’m fairly enjoying it and I’ve settled in quite well. I’m still in touch with family each day.

"It’s difficult for Rachael and Amelia but we have my parents, her parents, and all our friends supporting us, and me keeping in touch every day.

"I imagine it will get more difficult the bigger [Amelia] gets and the longer the pregnancy goes on.

"It’s not been easy on Rachael but I’m sure it’ll get better. When I go back in the summer, hopefully I can spend a lot of time there and get a steady plan together for when I can come back and visit. She’s happy at the moment and we’re delighted the family’s getting bigger.”

The Covid-19 pandemic prevented Rachael and Amelia from going along to Hibs games to watch Boyle in action but even at three-and-a-half, Amelia is already kicking a ball in the back garden of the family home.

Boyle is hopeful that eventually, his wife and daughter can head out to Harmah and watch him in action for his new club and he harbours hopes of them seeing him play international football as well.

"My daughter tells me every week how many goals she wants Daddy to score. Sometimes she’ll say ‘five’, which is unachievable, sometimes it’ll be one or two,” Boyle revealed.

"It’s nice – if I don’t score as many as she asks me to score she calls me rubbish, so I get a laugh out of it but it motivates me to do well too.

"She couldn’t get to a lot of the games during Covid-19 but she loves coming onto the pitch.

"She keeps asking when she can come and watch Daddy play which is a little bit upsetting at the moment but I’m sure in the near future she can come out here and see everything and come to one of the games.

"If we can get the time and they can come to Australia for a game that would be fantastic.”

