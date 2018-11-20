Martin Boyle scores twice and lays on another in first Australia start

Hibs winger Martin Boyle had a dream debut for his adopted nation of Australia after scoring twice in their 3-0 win over Lebanon.

Making his first start after coming on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with South Korea last week, the 25-year-old opened the scoring in 19 minutes when he struck from outside the area and saw the ball find the back of the net via the aid of a deflection.

He then doubled his tally just before the break, showing a predatory instinct to finish from close range after Milos Degenek’s attempt had come back off the crossbar.

Before his night was over, Boyle laid on Australia’s third for Matthew Leckie midway through the second period.

The former Dundee speedster opted to play for the country of his father’s birth after being overlooked for a place in the Scotland set-up.