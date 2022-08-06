Martin Boyle seals Hibs return as club confirms contract length ahead of derby with Hearts

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian internationalist left Easter Road for the Saudi Pro League in January but had been heavily linked with a return to Scotland, although manager Lee Johnson stressed as recently as Friday afternoon that the complex nature of such a transaction meant Hibs were prepared to wait.

But Boyle has agreed a three-year deal with the option of a fourth after sealing a stunning return to Edinburgh – just seven months after making the decision to move to the Middle East for life-changing money.

Al-Faisaly confirmed on Saturday morning that they had reached an agreement with Hibs, allowing the 29-year-old to return to his former club and to be with his wife and Hibs Women midfielder Rachael, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, and young daughter Amelia.

Boyle is set to be unveiled as a Hibs player for the second time in front of the Easter Road faithful ahead of Sunday’s derby against city rivals Hearts. The former Dundee forward scored twice in a Boxing Day victory at Tynecastle in Hibs’ last victory over the Gorgie side, in 2019.

A statement posted by Hibs read: “We can confirm that Hibernian FC has come to an agreement with Al-Faisaly for the transfer of Martin Boyle.

“We will announce Boyle on Sunday ahead of our game against Hearts, so make sure you arrive 15 minutes early.

“Further information regarding the transfer and Boyle’s contract will be revealed to supporters in due course.

Hibs have confirmed the return of Martin Boyle