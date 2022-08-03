Martin Boyle to Hibs: Lee Johnson gives update on possible return of fans' favourite

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a stunning return to his former club just six months after leaving for Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly in a £3 million move.

Boyle scored four goals and laid on two more in 18 appearances for the Burgundy last season but the Harmah City outfit suffered relegation and rumours of the player returning to the Capital have gathered pace in recent days – especially with Johnson keen to add another attacking player following confirmation of winger Aiden McGeady’s lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a recurrence of the knee injury that limited his gametime at Sunderland last season.

Speaking to Sky Sports as he previewed Sunday’s Edinburgh derby clash with rivals Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, the Easter Road boss said: “We know all about Martin; he’s a good player, and a good lad, and the club loved him in terms of personality but also in terms of his footballing ability.

"I would like to add another forward player to the group but it’s a complex deal and whether or not it’s possible I honestly don’t know.

"If it was possible, of course we’d be very interested.”

Club owner Ron Gordon told the Evening News last month that there had been ‘conversations’ with the player, who joined Hibs from Dundee in January 2015, initially on loan, before making his switch to the Capital permanent that summer, while Johnson has previously said that ‘there would always be interest’ in the Australian internationalist.

The Hibs boss was reluctant to speak too much about the situation given Boyle remains under contract at Al-Faisaly but admitted he would be eager to strike a deal if it was doable.

Lee Johnson has been speaking about Hibs' links with a return for Martin Boyle

"I think it’s a maybe; I think there would be a will to do it if it was possible, but we’re not in control of it because he’s another club’s player at the moment,” Johnson added.

"If it was an option that could be explored we would be very keen to explore it.”