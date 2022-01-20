Martin Boyle transfer latest: Hibs considering new offer for in-demand winger

The Evening News understands the Capital club is considering the new bid, having turned down previous approaches for the influential 28-year-old.

The winger is unlikely to feature in tonight’s Scottish Cup meeting with Cove Rangers and may have played his last game in green and white.

The Saudi Professional League club had two initial offers knocked back, with neither meeting the Easter Road side’s valuation of the player. The Middle Eastern club are thought to have put a lucrative two-year contract on the table that would see Boyle’s weekly wage skyrocket.

Hibs have received a new offer for Martin Boyle

Hibs value the Australian internationalist at more than £3 million and knocked back a bid of just over £2m earlier this month.

Boyle, who has scored 14 goals in 28 games for Hibs this season, is under contract until the summer of 2024 but club chiefs were braced for further interest in the talisman after rebuffing Al Faisaly’s previous offers.

Shaun Maloney is keen to hang onto the attacker but the Easter Road boss conceded last week that the move could happen if Hibs received a bid matching their valuation.

“There's obviously been interest in Martin but until our valuation is met, there’s no real decision to make,” Maloney said.

"I understand Martin’s situation but we've spoken a lot over the last few days. I think we've both got clarity on it.

"Until there's a situation where we have to make a decision, it's very much a case of concentrating on training and the next match. If there does need to be a decision, then that will happen.”

