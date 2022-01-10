Martin Boyle valuation revealed as Hibs throw out seven-figure bid for talisman

Martin Boyle is a key player for Hibs

The 28-year-old has been the subject of reported interest from a number of clubs this month and the Easter Road side has rejected an offer of £2 million for the Australian internationalist from a club in the Middle East, thought to be Saudi Professional League side Al-Faisaly who also had a £500,000 bid turned down before Christmas.

Boyle’s form for Hibs over the last 12 months has not gone unnoticed, with his performances in green and white and for the Socceroos putting him firmly in the spotlight.

However, it will take a sizeable offer to prise Boyle away from the Capital club.

The Evening News understands that Hibs value the talismanic forward at much more than the £3m figure mentioned last week.

Boyle signed a new contract with the Edinburgh side in August last year, tying him to the club until the summer of 2024. The improved terms saw the removal of a clause allowing the winger to hold talks with clubs outwith Scotland who offered £500,000 – just days after Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen were swiftly rebuffed when they submitted a bid of the same amount.