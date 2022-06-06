Matt Macey nears Hibs exit with club in talks over transfer fee

The Championship club are in negotiations with Hibs over a transfer fee for the 27-year-old and the move could be completed later this week, the Evening News understands.

However, reports linking St Johnstone with the towering custodian as a potential replacement for the outgoing Zander Clark appear to be wide of the mark.

Macey was signed by Hibs in the 2021 January transfer window as the long-term successor to Ofir Marciano, who was due to leave the club the following summer.

There have been question marks over the position of Matt Macey, last season's No.1, after Hibs recruited Scotland international David Marshall. Picture: SNS

Though he played just three times in the league, he was trusted between the sticks for all five 2020/21 Scottish Cup encounters as Hibs made it to the final before being defeated by St Johnstone.

Last term he was the club’s undoubted number one, playing 44 times in all competitions as Hibs endured a disappointing campaign in the league but did make the final of the Premier Sports Cup and semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

Question marks over Macey’s long-term future at Hibs arose when Scotland international goalkeeper David Marshall was recruited last month.

With reserves Kevin Dabrowski and David Mitchell also contracted through to the summer of 2023, it meant for a crowded goalkeeping corps.

Six-foot-seven-inch Macey joined Arsenal as a teenager in a move which cost the Gunners £100,000 in a compensation fee to sign him from Bristol Rovers. He played twice for the first-team at the Emirates along with loan spells at Accrington Stanley, Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle before moving north of the border.

