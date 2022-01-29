Matt Macey speaks on changing Hibs defence, Shaun Maloney regime, and Livingston 'revenge'

But a changing of the rearguard is of little concern to the former Arsenal ‘keeper. As long as the side is recording shut-outs, the 27-year-old is happy.

“It’s easy to adapt when they're playing like they are at the moment,” Macey said as he previewed today's meeting with Livingston.

“We have been immensely strong defensively since we have come back from the break and even a few games before then. The clean sheets explain that quite well.”

Matt Macey has seen a lot of changes in his defence

Scotland Under-21 internationalist Ryan Porteous is back from suspension for the visit of David Martindale’s side while Paul McGinn is also available after serving his own two-match ban.

“We have had Rocky [Bushiri] coming in, Porto coming back… we have so many options, and some of the full backs have played in the centre positions and it has clicked really well. If we continue like that I have no problem with things changing in front of me,” Macey added.

Things haven’t been clicking quite so well in the attacking third but the towering shot-stopper believes Hibs are making steady progress under Shaun Maloney.

“Everyone is aware of the goals-scored situation, but I think it’s important when the team is going through some big changes midway through the season that we give ourselves a base,” Macey explained.

“It’s no good us going and playing attacking football at this stage and being 1-0 or 2-0 down and chasing games.

“So it’s important we have that structure there to go and attack from. We have done that and now we can look forward to the next part kicking in."

Things have been changing for the goalkeepers too.

“For me it’s been different in the way we do things, goal kicks, when I have the ball in my hands, how we’re trying to build the game from deep. But I am enjoying the challenge like everyone.

"I was at Arsenal for a long time and came through the system there.

“So that was a part of my game that was always worked on, I feel like I understand the principles of what we’re trying to do because I have had that grounding, which is good.”

It was at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena that the axe fell on previous Easter Road boss Jack Ross, a Jack McMillan goal giving the hosts a 1-0 win and casting further gloom, and another defeat, on Hibs.

Macey isn’t interested in revenge, however.

“It could have been any team who beat us, the situation that happened was to do with us,” he insisted.

“It was a bad night and week all round for everyone involved with the club.

“But there was nothing particularly that would make us go into this game having anything against Livingston.

“We just know how difficult a team they can be. If anything it’s a little reminder that for every game in this league you need to be on it. Every single game. That will be the idea again going into this weekend.”

