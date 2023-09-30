Mature student Marshall on solid foundation

Veteran goalie on studies, charity work - and taking risks at the back

David Marshall has revealed how studying for a Masters Degree and volunteering with the Hibernian Community Foundation have opened his eyes to a world beyond football.

And he’s promised Hibs fans that there is “method in the madness” of the goal-kick routines giving punters kittens against high-pressing opponents.

Marshall will be front and centre as the Foundation are celebrated at today’s home game against Dundee, the former Scotland goalie pleased to lend his weight to an organisation that does so much good work.

“I think all community foundations really struggled during Covid,” said the veteran. “Obviously that face-to-face contact stuff was missing.

“Mags McPherson, the chairman’s wife, has taken over as chair and she’s been fantastic in trying to raise the profile.

“Having the game is a testament to the hard work that has gone on behind the scenes.

“The reach it has in the local community is huge, not just among football fans but in the entire community.

“I mean, they’re feeding people who need food, giving homeless people shelter, getting kids playing football. The reach it’s got - and the reach it can have - is huge.

“The work I’ve been privy to has been fantastic so having this game for the Foundation is phenomenal. It’s a big moment.

“It helps thousands and thousands of kids and families. That’s how it should be, because the club is huge – and it should be involved in that.

“I got involved because I’m just finishing a Masters in sporting directorship.

“When Mags came into the club to explain that she was taking over the Foundation, one of my assignments was on change – and she was changing strategy, so I kind of worked with her.

“She helped with one of my assignments and then asked if I wanted to be part of the board. She’s been great, brilliant for me, and it’s been great to sit on the board and get that experience.

“Unfortunately, the players are the ones the fans want to see. But the more players who get engaged in it, the better.

“We had half the squad at the Kiltwalk last week, which was a great day for the Foundation.”

Explaining how he got involved in life as a part-time student, Marshall said: “I started the Masters when I was at Derby, it was during Covid and I wasn’t playing. I just wanted to try something new.

“Davie Weir had done the course, I spoke to him and he highly recommended it.

“I’m at the dissertation stage now, so nearly there. Well, the hardest bit to come – 15,000 words …

“I’ll get there. It’s been a great eye opener, I’ve met some fantastic people and it’s been a tremendous learning experience, obviously.

“I’m studying at a different place from Aiden McGeady, I’m at Manchester Met and I can’t remember where he was doing his.

“But he’s done his dissertation, so I’ll need to copy and paste off him!”

Marshall has always been one of the more intelligent players around. Which means he’s also among the most adaptable.

So having a central defender roll him the ball inside his six-yard box at goal kicks? Bring it on.

“There’s method in the madness!’ said a smiling Marshall.

“We’re following orders but it’s ultimately to gain an advantage and get us up the pitch, get our creative platers on the ball.

“It may start with me but, ultimately, we are looking to affect their backline and get our exciting players on the ball.

“There are reasons behind it and that will evolve depending on who we are playing and how they want to press us.

“I’m sure there are teams who will look to take advantage of that and see it as a chance to go and press. And there will be others who sit off.

“I enjoy it. I enjoy as a goalkeeper being involved as much as possible.

“It keeps us connected even though some fans might have their hearts in their mouths!

“How we build from the back changes, and there are slight details in that which change every week depending on how teams set up and look to press us.