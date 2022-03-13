Elias Melkersen watch: Norwegian striker shines on first start and offers hope to goal-shy Hibs

Elias Melkersen with a Norwegian flag as he celebrates with the Hibs fans at the end of the game

The striker arrived from Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt in early January having never played on grass pitches. He was a long-term signing, the club said, despite commanding a significant transfer fee and scoring 19 goals in 29 games last season, albeit in Norway’s second tier.

Melkersen’s debut was held up after he contracted Covid-19 but substitute appearances against Dundee and St Johnstone were promising and Shaun Maloney spoke of the player making great progress.

A start against Motherwell was a slight surprise but with Hibs struggling for goals, a change in attack made sense.

What a shrewd decision it turned out to be.

He didn’t see much of the ball in the opening exchanges, and copped a booking for leading with an arm in an aerial challenge, but it didn’t take him long to make his mark.

The impressive Sylvester Jasper tied Nathan McGinley in knots on the right and sent a pinpoint cross towards Melkersen at the front post who directed a glancing header past the motionless Liam Kelly and sent the travelling fans behind the goal into raptures.

Jasper’s delivery was perfect and the finish emphatic – and not one Juhani Ojala will fancy watching back.

The Norwegian’s second was even better. Jasper’s lofted ball over the top caught out the defence and Melkersen latched onto it, drilling a shot beyond Kelly as Ojala failed to make up the ground to challenge his Nordic counterpart.

Melkersen might have had a third but just failed to connect with Chris Mueller’s cross.

Unsurprisingly he tired in the second half but it mattered little; the damage had been done in the opening 45 and he will likely keep his place for the trip to Aberdeen next weekend.

His movement in the box and his finishing stood out and while he is still relatively raw, games can only improve him.

With Kevin Nisbet sidelined for the foreseeable there is perhaps more pressure on the youngster to score goals for a Hibs team that hasn’t been particularly prolific since the turn of the year.

Going by his Fir Park display, he is more than capable of both dealing with it, and delivering.

