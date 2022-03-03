Elias Melkersen reflects on 'amazing' Hibs debut as he discusses adapting to Scottish football

Runar Hauge, left, and Elias Melkersen made their Hibs debuts against Dundee

The 19-year-old responded by gesticulating to the supporters in the Bob Shankly Stand to raise the noise levels and get behind the ten men in white as they continued to battle Mark McGhee’s Dark Blues.

There was a cheeky back-heel pass to Sylvester Jasper, and a neat turn that foxed two Dundee players. There wasn’t a great deal of time for the Norwegian youth internationalist to make an impression but manager Shaun Maloney liked what he saw, and Melkersen enjoyed finally getting gametime.

Speaking to Hibs’ official website the 19-year-old said: “It was amazing. I was really happy to make my debut on the pitch, and I felt sharp.

"After I was sick last week it was a nice surprise to get on the pitch.

"I get goosebumps speaking about the fans, they were amazing. They have supported me so much since I joined – I even saw a Norwegian flag in the crowd, I loved that.

"I will always do my best for this club and I just want to keep working hard for this team."

Much has been made of Melkersen’s need to adapt to Scottish football. Maloney has been consistent in his messaging but felt the time was right to introduce the teenager to Scottish Premiership action.

Melkersen continued: “When I arrived in Scotland I knew I had to adapt to the playing style. I knew I needed to be strong, both physically and mentally.

"I have worked hard every day and progressed and now finally I am on the pitch and I am very happy. The game [against Dundee] was physical but I feel I can handle it. We were down to ten men and we fought bravely all game.

“We deserved the point but we need to get better, we need to create more chances, and score more goals."

Making his debut alongside friend and compatriot Runar Hauge was also special.

"It’s a dream come true to run out with Runar. I couldn’t imagine a better debut than this. He is like my brother so I am very happy that I got to share this moment with him,” Melkersen added.

