Here’s how the Hibs fans reacted to the game on social media..

@FamousFive1875: “Stuck up for LJ all season, but his constant need to tinker is mental, dropping Miller is mental, changing the system to 3-5-2, again, mental.”

@jordan53338561: "Bottom line is we are no where near as good as we have looked over the last couple games before rangers and Celtic.”

Kevin van Veen scores his penalty for Motherwell during their 3-1 victory over Hibs at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

@jamesst32756817: "Side was awful today… looked better when Newell came on but overall shocking. Marsh needs dropped.”

@cammyymcewan: "We’re the most consistently inconsistent team in the world of fitbaw.”

@chrismurphy1875: "Worst performance of the season. Big players let us down massively today. Didn’t understand the team selection whatsoever ‍♂️ Miller, Kura and Newell shouldve all started.. we also need a new goalie in the summer….”

@stevemcmahon13: "Bring back the international break.”

@jonnygrn: "One of the worst performances for as long as I can remember. Thanks Hibs.”

@lewis_chapman11: "Massive opportunity missed today to go to 2 points behind 3rd place going into the derby. Not good enough for a home performance.”

@Chrisfinn2703: "That’s it imo. 4 points behind Aberdeen never mind Hearts. Th manager thinks he’s f****** Pep Guardiola. A complete waste, as usual. Hard to see this as anything other than the start of another dire run. Pathetic.”

@Aiden1875: "Announce this s*** being a late April fools prank.”

@HibsNews1875: "Shocking result for Hibs. A really disappointing defeat that leaves us sixth.”

