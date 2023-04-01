'Mental team selection, worst performance of the season, bring back international break': Hibs fans react to 3-1 defeat to Motherwell
Hibs were deservedly beaten 3-1 on Saturday at home to Motherwell in what was a dreadfully poor performance at Easter Road.
Here’s how the Hibs fans reacted to the game on social media..
@FamousFive1875: “Stuck up for LJ all season, but his constant need to tinker is mental, dropping Miller is mental, changing the system to 3-5-2, again, mental.”
@jordan53338561: "Bottom line is we are no where near as good as we have looked over the last couple games before rangers and Celtic.”
@jamesst32756817: "Side was awful today… looked better when Newell came on but overall shocking. Marsh needs dropped.”
@cammyymcewan: "We’re the most consistently inconsistent team in the world of fitbaw.”
@chrismurphy1875: "Worst performance of the season. Big players let us down massively today. Didn’t understand the team selection whatsoever ♂️ Miller, Kura and Newell shouldve all started.. we also need a new goalie in the summer….”
@stevemcmahon13: "Bring back the international break.”
@jonnygrn: "One of the worst performances for as long as I can remember. Thanks Hibs.”
@lewis_chapman11: "Massive opportunity missed today to go to 2 points behind 3rd place going into the derby. Not good enough for a home performance.”
@Chrisfinn2703: "That’s it imo. 4 points behind Aberdeen never mind Hearts. Th manager thinks he’s f****** Pep Guardiola. A complete waste, as usual. Hard to see this as anything other than the start of another dire run. Pathetic.”
@Aiden1875: "Announce this s*** being a late April fools prank.”
@HibsNews1875: "Shocking result for Hibs. A really disappointing defeat that leaves us sixth.”