Michael Beale passes on condolences and reveals what he expects from Rangers' trip to Hibs
Michael Beale has expressed his condolences after the death of Ron Gordon as his side get ready to face Hibs at Easter Road.
The former Hibs chairman sadly passed away following a battle with cancer the week before last. The game in Leith on Wednesday evening will be the first the Hibees have played at home since the awful news.
The hosts are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in the cinch Premiership with five victories in that stretch, including Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Livingston where Lee Johnson’s side rebounded from an early set-back to take all three points.
Rangers were able to rebound from the disappointment of losing the Viaplay Cup final to Celtic by beating Kilmarnock 3-1 at the weekend. Other than games against their arch-rivals, the Light Blues have won every match since Beale took charge and he’s expecting an open and expansive contest with each side confident of gaining victory in the Capital.
“Our condolences go to Ronald Gordon and his family. It will be an emotional night against a good opponent and it should make for an interesting game,” he said.
"Our away form is strong and we will go there confident. It should make for a good game. It makes for a nicer game of football when two teams go head to head. It is always a good game when we go to Easter Road.
“The next 13/14 games we have to win as many games as we can and retain the Scottish Cup. This is a pivotal week, but every week is always an important one at Rangers."