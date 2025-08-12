Stewart thinks ‘tiredness’ was a factor for Hibs on Sunday afternoon

After a superb result in Europe on Thursday night against Partizan Belgrade, Hibs turned their attention back to domestic matters, as they faced Killie at home. A Martin Boyle double gave Hibees fans a night to remember in Belgrade, although it was a day to forget for them on Sunday.

David Gray’s side got off to a great start in the match, with a header from Rocky Bushiri and sublime finish from Elie Youan, once again giving the Leith side a two goal advantage. However, unlike midweek, Hibs let their opponents back into the game as Liam Polworth got a goal back for Killie on the stroke of half time, before Ben Brannan’s 30 yard volley went looping over Jordan Smith to give the Ayrshire side a well-earned point.

Despite being eventually undone by a goal of the season contender, there was an element that David Gray’s team tired towards the end of the match, as they allowed Kilmarnock back into the game. Former Hibernian midfielder, Michael Stewart believes that the European hangover played a part on Sunday, as he was speaking on the latest edition of The Scottish Football Social Club show, alongside former Rangers defender, Alan Hutton.

Stewart thinks ‘second half became loose from Hibs’ after Killie fightback

Premier Sports pundit, Stewart, thinks that Hibs were disjointed in the second half of the match and that Kilmarnock could easily have left the capital with all three points. Speaking on Premier Sports’ Scottish Football Social Club, Stewart said: “the second half became loose from Hibs and the key to that game was the goal they conceded before half time.

“If it’s 2-0 at half time, to me it’s a different game and I know 2-0 in the second half is still a dangerous scoreline but they were in complete control and then all of a sudden it’s 2-1, Killie have got their tails up and were actually better in the second half.

“For Hibs, there was an element of tiredness, the game became like basketball, it was one end to the other and after the sensational strike from Ben Brannan there were a few moments where Killie actually could’ve won it.”

First Killie goal ‘sums up Rocky Bushiri’ defensively

The first Kilmarnock goal in the 45th minute was a real turning point in the match, however Michael Stewart believes Hibs should’ve dealt with the situation better defensively. Killie’s 6’7” striker, Marcus Dackers beat two Hibs defenders on the wing before squaring the ball to Polworth for an easy finish.

Regarding the first goal, Stewart believes it highlights Hibs’ defensive frailties, playing Bushiri at the right hand side of a back three. Stewart said: “the first goal that Killie scored sums up Rocky Bushiri, the difference from before to now and why it’s been such a benefit for him to play in a back three.

“Predominantly before, Hibs played with a back four and as a centre half you could get drawn out into those wider areas and if you look at the goal, it’s why he (Bushiri) should play the centre of a back three.

“When he is just defending his box, that’s his strong point but here, he goes across and just doesn’t defend the situation well enough. He should never have allowed Dackers to get into the box there and cut the ball back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs return to action on Thursday night at 8pm for the second leg of their Europa Conference League Qualifier against Partizan Belgrade.