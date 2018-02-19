Michael Weir: Hibs are benefitting from new signings

Hibs were excellent on Saturday. It really was a great performance, especially when you consider how we were taken to pieces by Aberdeen just two months previously.

We were by far the better side apart from about 20 minutes in the first half. Once we got in front, we were totally dominant and the result didn’t seem in any doubt.

The whole team played their part – we were strong all over the pitch.

The strikers were willing to run in behind and stretch the Aberdeen defence, which allowed our midfield to run the game.

As I alluded to after the Rangers game, we look to have a bit of freshness about us since the January transfer window. Scott Allan, Florian Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren have come in and given us a wee bit of a boost at a time when we were looking like we might lose our way. Every team has a bad spell at some point in the season but the key things is how quickly you can snap out of it and get back on track. We’ve responded really strongly to our patchy period before Christmas and we look like we’re starting to find our stride again at a good time in the season.

There is still plenty football to be played but early signs are that the manager’s January business has given us the impetus to kick on and have a really strong finish to the season.

I wrote at the start of the season that, although I felt we had a really strong squad, I’d be happy enough just to get into the top-six and re-establish ourselves in the Premiership this season. We’re now at the stage where we’re looking really good for a top-four finish, which would be brilliant for Hibs in our first season back in the league.

Our last two results against Rangers and Aberdeen suggest we are a team who should still be looking to climb even higher. That will be a tall order because it will mean we have to be ultra-consistent against the other sides in the league, but, in our current form, nobody will fancy playing us. If we can go down to an in-form Kilmarnock team this Saturday and come away with three points, then we’d have to be considered genuine contenders to finish second or third.