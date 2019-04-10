Michael Weir: Hibs-Celtic is ideal opener in Easter Road side’s Europa push

Having come from where they were to where they are now, Hibs would appear to have nothing to lose as they approach the final five post-split matches.

After all, most fans would have snapped your hand off in exchange for just finishing in the top six. But now, having leapfrogged Hearts and into fifth place, the hope of going on to again win a Europa League spot – as outlandish as it might one have seemed – has to be the tantalising goal.

Of course, it is going to be difficult but points are going to be won and lost every week as the six sides play each other. It’s a repeat of last season as it’s the same clubs involved with champions-elect Celtic again first up at Easter Road on Sunday, April 21.

The Glasgow side have yet to clinch the title and will be anxious to wrap it up as quickly as possible although it is only a matter of time before they do so. I don’t know if that’s been at the back of their players’ minds but Celtic have been less than convincing in recent weeks and I see no reason why Hibs can’t beat them as they did this time last year.

Paul Heckingbottom will no doubt have learned from our Scottish Cup defeat by them a few weeks ago. I thought we showed them too much respect and stood off them but to win the first of the five matches would undoubtedly put a bit of pressure on Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

Heckingbottom has been finding his feet in Scottish football, with some great success to date it has to be said, but he’ll go into these games with the benefit of knowing just that little a bit more about all the other teams having now had first-hand experience of playing – with the exception of Aberdeen – all of them.