Martin Boyle is up there with some of Hibs' best wingers, according to Mickey Weir

To tie him down on a longer deal is a big move from the club. You need to keep your best players, the ones you can rely on.

Whether he's playing on the wing or through the middle, Boyle is a threat. I think there was a period of time last season when he went through a bit of a sticky patch form-wise but this term he looks refreshed, strong, and he’s a real handful for any team in the league.

To keep him at the club is a massive bonus. You don't want to lose your best players to rival clubs. If they are serious about building something good at Easter Road then obviously they need to keep hold of players like Boyle and not allow teams around them to strengthen.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a good statement from the club to be able to tell other teams that they don’t need to sell any of their players.

There’s no such thing as a player who can go and produce week in, week out but if you look at Boyle’s stats in terms of goals and assists he is right up there – and that includes taking high-pressure penalties in big games. Those types of players are hard to come by.

I was a winger, I played with other wingers, and I’ve seen a lot of wingers wearing Hibs’ colours and Boyle is right up there for me.

I like him through the middle as well and that’s maybe why he stands out a little because he can play in more than one position.

But in terms of the stature of the club I think Boyle has shown that he can handle playing for Hibs and the expectations that come with that, and that’s always key to playing at a big club.

Certainly in terms of wide players at Hibs, he ranks right up there with some of the best and that's why he deserves his new contract. He’s done so well for the club so far and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him do even more over the next couple of seasons.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.