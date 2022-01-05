Mickey Weir: Getting January business done early is terrific from Hibs

Harry Clarke, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Ross County, is close to joining Hibs from Arsenal. Picture: SNS

Two of these players, Dylan Tait and Chris Mueller, we already knew about as they arrive from Raith Rovers and Orlando City, respectively, but it seems they’re going to be joined by Arsenal youngster Harry Clarke, Celtic’s Ewan Henderson and Norwegian forward Elias Melkersen.

It’s really difficult to make signings at this time of year. Everybody is looking to improve their squad. So it’s great business from Hibs.

It’s a bonus for new manager Shaun Maloney as well. He’s come in, been in charge for a couple of games, seen what he’s got and what he needs to add to it. It’ll definitely help ease the transition as he’s already working hard on the training pitch to implement his style.

I’ve not seen a lot of the lad Harry Clarke but from what I’ve heard he’s done very well at Ross County on loan and there were a number of clubs looking at him. Like a lot of players at Hibs, Ewan Henderson is another young lad with a lot of potential.

As for Elias Melkersen, yes he’s a bit of an unknown, but it’s important Hibs get more options in there. If you look at most other teams in the league they’ve got four strikers who they can swap about, because it’s a long season. Bringing in someone else who can contribute can only enhance the squad.

It’s a position they’ve been needing to sort for a while. Before, if they lost a couple of forwards to injury, like Christian Doidge missing a lot of the season, then it’s been a real struggle to keep things fresh. There’s no real quality in depth and you need that at a club like Hibs.

Competition is healthy in any football team. They’ve been too dependant on Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle. As important as the latter has been in terms of his goals and assists, he needs a bit of help as well.

Nisbet is going through one of those campaigns where it’s second-season syndrome. He started well enough then lost a bit of form and it’s up to him to get himself right again. The first season is always easier at a new club if you’re thriving. It’s that first dip in form and how a player comes through it that either makes or breaks them. If he can get back to the player he was for the majority of last season then that’ll only make Hibs better. Over the last couple of games I certainly think he’s looked a bit more like himself.

With Tait and Mueller, it’s the same with any new player coming into Hibs. The first thing they have to deal with is expectations. Everyone is looking for them to settle in right away and show what they’ve got to offer.

You hope they can hit the ground running because the squad needs a bit of freshening up and these two players have been brought in to do that. They come with promising portfolios so hopefully they can deliver.

