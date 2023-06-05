I don't think there are enough creative players in the squad to make a difference, which you need to win these types of games. When it got to 25-30 minutes to go, despite Hearts being down to ten men, I really didn't think we were going to score, not unless it was a set-piece or a free-kick. From open play, I was far from convinced. We need more of that creativity from a wide area or the middle of the pitch.

It's something they definitely need to look at in the summer. We need wide players. I think if you look around at the best teams then they've got good wide players. At Hibs it's been a problem for years.

And when I look at the midfield I think we've got far too many similar players and struggle to change the way we play. We're a bit too predictable. We need to come away from that and bring more creativity into that area.

Hibs signed up Elie Youan on a permanent deal after an impressive initial loan move. Picture: SNS

Unless Martin Boyle is doing it for us then we're going to struggle to get the best out of the likes of Kevin Nisbet or Elie Youan, who will score goals if you give them service. There are other areas we need to strengthen too, but creativity is so important and something we lack.

Youan has definitely got ability potential, but I don't think he's a wide player. He's a striker playing wide. I would like to see him get a run of games through the middle. He's shown that his pace causes a lot of problems for centre-backs and it's enabled him to get a few goals in one-v-one situations. He's even shown in games against Celtic and Rangers that he can cause them problems. He'll be an important player for Hibs over the next year or so, but out wide it limits him. It makes it easier for opponents to limit his impact because they can double up on him.

If Nisbet goes this summer then Youan should be his replacement with us trying to get someone else on the left. Then we've also got Martin Boyle on the right to make a really potent front three.

Nisbet's impending departure is something that's been in the works for a couple of seasons. You're always going to have teams interested in players like him – goalscorers – because they are at a premium. Him moving on this summer wouldn't be a surprise. He'll be an asset for most clubs. It's good business to get £2.2m for him and a sell-on clause, because the only real alternative is to let his contract run down and get nothing for him.

I think he's improved as a player. His quality has improved. Since he's come back he's improved technically, his movement off the ball and his strength. Sometimes you need a season or two to become a Premiership player in terms of physical ability and he's managed that. He'll now go on to better things.

