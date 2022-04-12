Mickey Weir: Ron Gordon, Ben Kensell and the Hibs board have to learn from this

After the first 20 minutes when we started well and got our goal, Hearts just look a stronger, more experienced side. I said I thought we were lacking in experience going into a game like this: of dealing with the pressure and adversity. I think it showed.

The supporters will be disappointed that in the second half we rolled over. You can't do that in an Edinburgh derby. In the second half Hearts were so much stronger than us in every department and it was a comfortable victory for them by the end.

The biggest disappointment for myself was not making top six. If you're not making top six at Hibs then it's unacceptable. That should be the minimum, then from there you kick on and try to win trophies. Forget about the derby, we've lost loads of derbies in the past, sometimes in seasons where we've been playing very well and performing at the right end of the table. But it’s not acceptable for Hibernian Football Club to miss out on the top six.

Hibs owner Ron Gordon has saw the side slip from third last season into the bottom place this year. Picture: SNS

Owner Ron Gordon, chief executive Ben Kensell and the rest of the board have got to learn from this.

I was fortunate enough to having joined Hibs at 17. I learned quickly that people who come into the club can be caught out by the demands placed on everyone: staff, players, coaches, directors, everybody.

The chairman and the rest of the board will understand now that the supporters demand success, and rightly so. They should always demand success because it's a big club. They've have seen what happens when you lose an Edinburgh derby, how much emotion there is. This club means a lot to people and they need to start finding a way of winning football matches and to make us a winning club again.

The gap in quality that was evident between us and Hearts in Gorgie can’t get any bigger. If it does then Hibs are in for a couple of down seasons.

