Mickey Weir: The Hibs signing that stands out above the rest and where they need to recruit next

But I also like that new manager Lee Johnson is going for a bit of a mixture with some experienced players also being recruited.

Getting David Marshall in was a really good signing. It's important go have a bit of experience in that position. I was really fortunate that I played with a lot of very good goalkeepers: John Burridge, Jim Leighton, Andy Goram, Alan Rough. Like them, David Marshall has great credentials while his influence in the changing room will be vital as well. I think the manager has recognised right away that you need a good goalkeeper and good experience and it was an excellent start to our transfer business. It's the kind of pedigree we need at the club. Hopefully a few more come in to take the club in the right direction.

Another seasoned professional who looks like he could be coming in is Aiden McGeady. The manager previously worked with him at Sunderland and will know what he can bring. He's certainly played at big clubs before so it's not going to phase him coming to Easter Road. At 36 he may seem old for an attacking player, but if the manager still thinks he's got something to give then we need to trust his judgment.

Former Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall signed for Hibs last month. Picture: SNS

I definitely think we still need an experienced striker who is going to lift us. The three most important departments are striker, centre midfield and at the back. That's where we need the accomplished players to take us forward. You need players like that in these areas because they're the mainstay of the football team. You can always develop wide players and those that operate on the periphery, but in the key areas you need proven players.

I hope that's what Lee does. He might have other ideas but we could do with some players who bring us stability. I think we've lacked that a bit over recent years. We've lacked a bit of drive in the middle of the park, especially.

It was, however, a blow to lose Harry Clarke. He was someone the Hibs support had great hopes for going into next season and I think it was the same for the club as well. It was something that was a bit unexpected. Hopefully we can replace him.

He was a bit unfortunate with the injury he picked up when he first arrived, but once he got himself fit he showed that he really had something to offer. There were many looking forward to getting a full season out of him. Unfortunately that's just football. You have to forget about it and move on.

It’s the same if another club comes in with a bid for one of our players and managed to wrestle them away. It's just part and parcel of the game. If it's going to happen it'll happen. As long as we're prepared for it I'm not too concerned about who could go out. Especially coming off the back of last season where it was hard to look at anybody and say they were outstanding.

