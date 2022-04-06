Mickey Weir: The surprise element which could work in Hibs' favour at Tynecastle

I've seen games where Hearts have looked very strong and you worry that Hibs are going to be in a bit of trouble and then it comes out as the opposite. I don't get too excited about it all beforehand because it's all about whoever shows up on the day.

The young Hibs players will learn a lot about themselves on Saturday and what it means to the supporters when you go to play at your local rivals. If they can get a result at Tynecastle then what a massive boost it would be going into the semi-final. It would just give them the confidence to go to Hampden and get another famous result. And what a week that would be for everyone involved in the club.

It's a big test for them but that's what it's all about playing for Hibs. Local rivalries test you to the maximum and they need to be ready for that. But it does seem like we're going to get a couple of experienced players back from injury which is very important in games like this, especially going to Tynecastle. You need a bit of balance with guys who're used to the size of the event.

Sylvester Jasper and Elias Melkersen (right) are two young January signings who've impressed in the Hibs first-team. Picture: SNS

There could be a surprise element in Hibs' favour as well. In Elias Melkersen and Sylvester Jasper there's two quality attacking players who haven't faced Hearts yet. There's a bit of an unknown factor where anything can happen. It’s always tricky as an opposing defender going up against someone you haven’t faced before.

Furthermore, sometimes with experience you can overthink things a little. You can think back to previous times at Tynecastle where things didn’t go well, especially if you suffer a setback in the match. Youngsters like Melkersen and Jasper can play with a bit more freedom. Hopefully that will play to our strengths.

I also feel a bit better about things having seen Harry Clarke in the match against Dundee United. He was definitely the stand out, no doubt about that. You could see the affect he had on the side, the energy and strong running he brought, he definitely had a big impact.

