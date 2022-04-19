Mickey Weir: What Hibs fans now need to hear and see from Ron Gordon

When Gordon speaks to the media, and by extension the fans, on Wednesday I want to hear there's going to be more investment in terms of getting Hibs back into Europe. You need to invest in the club and you need to invest in players. That's what will get supporters back on side: good names being brought to the club.

I want to see the chairman putting good money in to buy good experienced players who will fit the profile of playing for Hibernian Football Club.

The stability just isn't there if you keep sacking managers every four months. The next manager coming in is going to want to bring in his own players at the next window so you're just going to have a massive turnover of players. It just can't be done if you want to be successful.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs chairman Ron Gordon has now dispensed of his third manager during his near-three years in charge at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

I can’t lie, I’m getting increasingly concerned with the direction the club is taking. I don't know the path they're trying to take, to be honest. It’s just instability at the moment and that is not conducive to a successful football club.

I don't see the plan and what they're going to do to entice Hibs supporters to come back and watch the team. I know the fans had a bit of stick for the failing to sell out our section at the weekend against Hearts in the semi-final but you need to give them something they want to come and see. They need something that'll excite them. It's the same at every club.

At the moment, as a fan, from the outside looking in, there's so many panic buttons getting pressed it's incredible. You can't just sack managers every four or five months.

It's just rash decisions to me. And it's been a series of them. If you're going to make these big decisions then you need to give them time to blossom.

Stability needs to start from the next appointment.

Message from the editor