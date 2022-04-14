Micky McAlonie: Hibs midfielder signs extended contract

The 20-year-old, signed from Spartans last summer, suffered an injury on the opening day of the season – against her former club. But she has made a big impact since returning to fitness and says is “buzzing” to put open to paper.

Gibson believes McAlonie could go on to greater things and is delighted to have tied her down on a longer semi-pro deal.

He commented: “We are extremely delighted to secure Michaela on a long-term contract. She is a player that has came in this season and after an early setback to her Hibs careers has gone onto show her qualities since her return.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Keeping players like Micky shows the ambition of the club moving forward. Traditionally players of Michaela’s quality would attract interest of clubs down south but the changes at the club mean players want to stay here for the foreseeable future. Looking ahead to next season, it’s an exciting club to be a part of both on and off the pitch.”

Capped by Scotland at Under-17 and Under-19 level, McAlonie came through the ranks at Hutchison Vale before a spell at Hearts in SWPL2 and then spent three years at Spartans, where she came on leaps and bounds.

A big character in the Hibs dressing room, she is also a fans’ favourite with a strong work ethic and is looking forward to next season already.

Micky McAlonie has been a key player in Hibs' return to form. Picture: Craig Doyle / Hibernian Women

She said: “I’m very excited to be extending my stay at Hibernian, the ambitions we have at the club is positive and I’m buzzing.

“The ambitions the club have and the path we are going on is very exciting. It’s exciting to be part of such a professional club and to see what next season will bring.

“I feel it’s been a difficult season for me personally with my injury in the first half of the season, but second half of the season I’ve been getting game time which was good and I’ve playing well.

“But the second half of the season hasn’t been good enough from us and we know that. I feel we need to be more consistent. We’ll be looking to change that next season.”

Message from the editor