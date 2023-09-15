Watch more videos on Shots!

The midfielder was made captain by Grant Scott and led her side to a sensational 5-0 victory against a formidable Aberdeen side. Her performance was a joy to behold as she helped control the flow of the host's attack throughout before rounding off the milestone with a sensational goal.

“I didn’t know that I was going to be captain so it was a great surprise,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I didn’t know it was my 100th appearance either so I was quite shocked about that. I’ve had three major injuries, so it was great and I am glad I got the goal.”

The 23-year-old has had a rotten past few years as she constantly battled with injuries. Two ACL injuries kept the Hibs midfielder away from the pitch early in her career with McGregor soon finding herself on the sidelines again in January which caused her to miss the rest of the season. However, the midfielder battled on and managed to make a return in preseason after another six months out, just in time for the new campaign.

Shannon McGregor celebrates after scoring Hibs' fourth past Aberdeen. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

After a difficult start to the season for the Hibees, their performances and results have continued to improve week after week. McGregor’s performances have followed this trajectory and after a great game at Tynecastle on Sunday, the midfielder followed it up with one of the best goals she has ever scored against Aberdeen.

“It was [one of my best goals],” she explained. “I knew that I wanted to add goals to my game. I knew I had to be composed so I just took it down my chest and chipped it over the ‘keeper.

“It was a big occasion with me being captain as well. It was not a lot of pressure but I had a big job to do and I had to show the girls what we needed from the game and the main thing was three points. It was great, I am glad we got the three points and this week, going into Sunday that is what we need to focus on. We got three points, now we need to move onto Motherwell on Sunday.”

Scott was also delighted for the 23-year-old after she reached a century of appearances for the club. The manager couldn’t praise the midfielder enough and he eyes up Hibs’ next game away to Motherwell on Sunday

Shannon McGregor of Hibs celebrates her 100th competitive appearance for Hibs. Credit (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

“She is a tremendous player and a brilliant character in our dressing room,” Scott added.” She has been with us for a few years now and has gone through some serious trauma with two big injuries in that time. We are thrilled to bits that she has reached that milestone and there is no one more deserving, she is a wonderful person in our group.