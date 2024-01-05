Midweek March madness for Hibs as County clash rearranged

Jair Tavares will be hoping to hit the net against County again

Hibs fans face a midweek trip to the Highlands after the Easter Road club were handed a date for their rearranged game against Ross County. It was confirmed yesterday that Nick Montgomery’s men will travel to Victoria Park for the Scottish Premiership clash on Wednesday, March 13, with a 7.45 pm kick-off.

The teams were originally scheduled to meet in Dingwall on the afternoon of Saturday, December 23. But a late call-off on the morning of the game, with the ref declaring the waterlogged pitch unplayable, left Monty and his players – already in the area after travelling up and staying overnight on the Friday – heading back down the A9 to reflect on a wasted journey, the manager declaring: “The boys are really disappointed because they were ready for the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rescheduled date gives Hibs back-to-back league fixtures against Ross County, who visit Easter Road on March 2. The weekend of March 9 has been set aside for Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

County are currently second bottom of the Scottish Premiership, six points clear of Livingston and holding two games in hand over David Martindale’s men. Under the new/old management of Derek Adams, back for a third stint as Staggies gaffer, they’ve won two, drawn two and lost three of their Scottish Premiership fixtures.