The 29-year-old – who has been hindered by injuries in recent seasons – is a free agent after leaving the Cods on transfer deadline day. Devlin is currently training with the Hibees as he bids to land himself a deal and get his career back on track.

“It’s no secret that we’re looking for potentially one more,” said Hibs manager Lee Johnson on Thursday afternoon. “It could be Mikey Devlin. He’s in the building at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s had his recent injury history but all reports we’ve had from his last club have been positive. It’s an opportunity for us to have a look at him and him to have a look at us for. Whether it's short-term or longer depends on the circumstances but when somebody's out of contract, both parties are looking to protect themselves moving forwards."

Mikey Devlin takes part in training at the Hibs Training Centre

Hibs signed midfielder Jimmy Jeggo, versatile defender CJ Egan-Riley and USA international striker Matthew Hoppe in the January transfer window, while several players departed, leaving Johnson with a more streamlined squad.