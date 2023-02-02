Mikey Devlin handed chance to win Hibs deal as Lee Johnson eyes defensive reinforcements
Hibs are running the rule over Mikey Devlin as they weigh up whether to offer the former Hamilton, Aberdeen and Fleetwood Town defender a contract.
The 29-year-old – who has been hindered by injuries in recent seasons – is a free agent after leaving the Cods on transfer deadline day. Devlin is currently training with the Hibees as he bids to land himself a deal and get his career back on track.
“It’s no secret that we’re looking for potentially one more,” said Hibs manager Lee Johnson on Thursday afternoon. “It could be Mikey Devlin. He’s in the building at the moment.
“He’s had his recent injury history but all reports we’ve had from his last club have been positive. It’s an opportunity for us to have a look at him and him to have a look at us for. Whether it's short-term or longer depends on the circumstances but when somebody's out of contract, both parties are looking to protect themselves moving forwards."
Hibs signed midfielder Jimmy Jeggo, versatile defender CJ Egan-Riley and USA international striker Matthew Hoppe in the January transfer window, while several players departed, leaving Johnson with a more streamlined squad.
"One of the biggest factors for me was the number of players we moved out,” he added. “There were 11 players who in the end went out on loan or left permanently. I think that becomes really important because we were oversubscribed. That brings unhappy players who aren’t playing and a set of conversations you’ve got to have whereas now the squad seems more compact and everybody knows they’ve got a chance to get in the starting XI.”