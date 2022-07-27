Mikey Johnston touted for Hibs move with Celtic winger set to go out on loan

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic's Mikey Johnston has featured in the first team during pre-season but with several wingers ahead of him he could go out on loan this season. Picture: Craig Williamson / SNS

It's been reported that Ange Postecoglou is willing to allow the 23-year-old winger to leave Celtic Park on loan in order to continue his development by playing regularly. But Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda, Jota and James Forrest are all ahead of Johnston in the pecking order at Parkhead this season.

Scottish Premiership clubs are expected to be interested in landing Johnston, while clubs in the English Championship are also monitoring the situation.

Former Hibs frontman McManus believes Johnston needs to play regularly to avoid stagnating after making a promising start to his career at Celtic.

Hibs have loaned Norwegian winger Runar Hauge out to Dundalk and McManus reckons Johnston would be a starter in Leith.

He told PLZ: “I think if you're at Celtic or Rangers and not getting a game, then you've got to look to go on loan somewhere.

“Mikey Johnson has to get out and play. He can't just be in and out. He's in for one game then out for five or six and he's not getting a chance.

“He'd play every week for Motherwell, St Mirren or Hibs – that would get his confidence up.”

Pressed on whether Johnston would be a good signing for Hibs, McManus replied: "I'd take him at Hibs tomorrow.