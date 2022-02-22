Demi Mitchell's season-ending injury fears unfounded as Hibs wingback speaks on recovery

The wingback scored the Easter Road side’s equaliser at Gayfield and came close to grabbing a second before being forced off with an ankle injury in the latter stages of the tie.

As the club anxiously awaited the results of a scan, Hibs boss Shaun Maloney voiced his concerns that the outlook didn’t look promising as he previewed Hibs’ Scottish Premiership meeting with Ross County last Saturday, adding: “It looks like it’ll be for a period; it could be weeks, it could be longer.”

But Mitchell has allayed fears of a season-ending injury, and is working hard at East Mains to regain fitness and get back to action.

In a question and answer session with Hibs fans held at Easter Road stadium on Tuesday night, the 25-year-old said: “Initially it felt quite bad and I thought it might have ended up being worse than it was.

"I thought it might keep me out for the rest of the season and thankfully it hasn’t.

"I’m just working hard each day to get back fit and day by day it’s feeling better, which is great.”

Mitchell signed for Hibs on January 24 and made his debut in a goalless draw with Motherwell at Fir Park on January 26. Five days later he scored on his home debut in a 3-2 defeat by Livingston and has so far made six appearances in all competitions.

