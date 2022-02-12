Arbroath v Hibs: Demi Mitchell out to avoid cup shock as Shaun Maloney discusses Gayfield challenge

Demi Mitchell hopes Hibs can beat Arbroath and build on it in the league

The wingback’s final appearance for previous club Blackpool came as a late substitute as the Seasiders lost 2-1 away to League Two side Hartlepool in the third round of the FA Cup last month, but he also avoided a trophy banana skin during his loan stint at Hearts as the Tynecastle outfit saw off then junior outfit Auchinleck Talbot.

“There have been a lot of shocks down south recently. Cup shocks can happen, but hopefully not to us,” the 25-year-old said ahead of Hibs’ trip to the north-east.

"You look at the big teams down south and they play weakened sides in the cups, but up here teams genuinely believe they can win it – I know we do.

Demi Mitchell, left, and Shaun Maloney are both wary of the threat posed by Arbroath

“I actually got injured against Auchinleck, but I scored as well so I have good and bad memories of that game. Hopefully I can score on Sunday.”

Given Dick Campbell’s work with the Red Lichties, many are tipping the Scottish Championship leaders to potentially stun their Premiership opponents but Mitchell insists Hibs have to show their quality against their part-time opponents.

“It’s something different. It’s a cup game, it can go to extra time, penalties and what-not. It’s exciting, it’s a change, and it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“We’re not looking at it as a banana skin, but we’re not taking it lightly. They’re doing well in the Championship, they’re used to winning games.

Maloney believes Dick Campbell has done an impressive job at Arbroath

“We’re focusing properly and preparing for the game and looking to get the win. I know they are clear at the top of their league but it’s more about what we do.

"We have to go there with the right mentality, and fight our battles and show our levels and what we can do.

“We understand the challenge won’t be an easy one but we need to show them how good we are.”

Maloney echoed his player’s sentiments.

Gayfield can be a tough venue for visiting teams

“It’s a really tough game. Arbroath are in brilliant form, they’ve got brilliant home form, so it’s a really difficult match and a really big challenge.

“We have to be at our very best throughout the match to give ourselves the best chance to progress.

“It’s beauty of cup football, it’s what makes these competitions what they are, when you play against teams in the league below, although Arbroath at the moment look like they’ve got a really strong chance of promotion.

“It’s just a brilliant challenge and that’s what the cup brings. It’s a really difficult place to go.

"My players have a lot of experience in cup competitions, even the players from different countries who we’ve brought in. There are always rounds that throw up fixtures like this.

“My players will be ready for the challenge. It’s a big, big challenge but they’ll be ready for it and everything that the stadium and the environment brings.”

As if Arbroath’s form on the pitch wasn’t enough of a warning, their record at home is impressive. Gayfield is something of a unique stadium, its close proximity to the sea and tight dimensions often getting the better of unsuspecting visiting teams, but Maloney is wary of the quality throughout their team.

“We can talk about the conditions and the stadium but they’ve got good players," he added.

“They’ve got threats, they can hurt you and in the game I watched against Kilmarnock they were very, very good at doing that.

“They can defend for long periods but they can also play. Dick Campbell’s done a fantastic job and I’ve got huge respect for that.”

Mitchell believes facing the Smokies will be a new challenge for the Easter Road team.

“The cup tests you in different ways, it tests your character. We’re going there to show what we can do.

“There’s enough experience in the squad to help us in games like this, 100 per cent. It's a good group of lads here, everyone is on the same page, there’s no-one who is big-time.

“We are professional football players, we have a job to do; it doesn’t matter if it is Ibrox or Gayfield.

“We have to go and try and win a game of football and battle and compete. It is a different challenge but it’s a game we have to try and win.”

Thngs haven’t quite been clicking for Hibs but Mitchell believes the cup game is a chance for the Capital club to start righting a few wrongs.

“It’s just little things, being more clinical in front of goal, a few decisions not going our way,” he said.

“It’s a bit of confidence and a bit of belief as well. This could give us that – it’s a massive opportunity to go and win, and progress in the cup.

“And hopefully we can build something off the back of that.”

Maloney wants his team to play attractive football but insists that, especially in cup games, result is more important than performance.

“I want to play a certain way that the fans enjoy watching but, also, you have to give the players the best way to try to win games. We need parts of our performance to be a lot better than they have been in the last few weeks.

"Even at Ibrox the other night when it became very difficult to play in the conditions, I had to allow the players to make certain decisions on the pitch.

“It will be the same at Arbroath.

“Anything can happen in cup competitions and that’s the beauty of it. You need to get through these rounds to give yourselves an opportunity to win.

"I’ve been on the less positive side, but I’ve also been an underdog and beaten a team that’s far bigger. That’s what we have to prepare for.”

