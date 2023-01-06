Martin Boyle is a long-term absentee and won’t play again this season but the Easter Road boss is hopeful of being able to bring Jake Doyle-Hayes and Lewis Miller back into the fold. Doyle-Hayes hasn’t played since mid-September while Miller has suffered three injuries in quick succession and was last involved in a matchday squad on October 1 for the 2-0 victory away at Ross County.

Speaking to Hibs TV as he previewed the trip to North Lanarkshire, Johnson said: “Jake Doyle-Hayes is at the early stages of being introduced back into the squad, which is good; Lewis Miller has been seen on the outskirts in terms of working on his physical preparation before being back with the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re moving into the next period of games hopefully with a squad that’s capable of staying fit and improving – the more and more minutes we get into the likes of Aiden McGeady, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis the better it is for us. For Nizzy to complete his first 90 [against Hearts] was a very good marker for him and for us.”

Jake Doyle-Hayes has returned to training but is still a bit away from being available for matches

But Hibs could be without Mykola Kukharevych until the second week of February. The Ukrainian striker has been struggling with a medial ligament problem and although he made the bench for the visit of Celtic, he pulled up pre-match and was replaced by Demi Mitchell. The 21-year-old could be back for the Scottish Cup clash with Hearts but may be out for longer.