Mixed news for Hibs on injury front as duo make progress but key man suffers setback
Hibs manager Lee Johnson has given an update on his squad ahead of Sunday’s trip to Motherwell – but is unlikely to have any players newly available for the trip to ML1.
Martin Boyle is a long-term absentee and won’t play again this season but the Easter Road boss is hopeful of being able to bring Jake Doyle-Hayes and Lewis Miller back into the fold. Doyle-Hayes hasn’t played since mid-September while Miller has suffered three injuries in quick succession and was last involved in a matchday squad on October 1 for the 2-0 victory away at Ross County.
Speaking to Hibs TV as he previewed the trip to North Lanarkshire, Johnson said: “Jake Doyle-Hayes is at the early stages of being introduced back into the squad, which is good; Lewis Miller has been seen on the outskirts in terms of working on his physical preparation before being back with the squad.
"We’re moving into the next period of games hopefully with a squad that’s capable of staying fit and improving – the more and more minutes we get into the likes of Aiden McGeady, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis the better it is for us. For Nizzy to complete his first 90 [against Hearts] was a very good marker for him and for us.”
But Hibs could be without Mykola Kukharevych until the second week of February. The Ukrainian striker has been struggling with a medial ligament problem and although he made the bench for the visit of Celtic, he pulled up pre-match and was replaced by Demi Mitchell. The 21-year-old could be back for the Scottish Cup clash with Hearts but may be out for longer.
"Mykola’s had a bit of a setback. He won’t be available until, best case, January 17 and worst case February 9,” Johnson explained. “It’s a blow because of the option he gives us. With Nizzy in that patch of load consideration in terms of his mileage during games and training, we become reliant on that but we’ve also got Elias Melkersen, Harry McKirdy who can play that position, Josh [Campbell] has also played it very well too. It’s a bit of a balancing act at the moment but that’s my job, and the players’ job to focus on improving their fitness while performing and getting results.”