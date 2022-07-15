Momodou Bojang set for Hibs debut against Bonnyrigg Rose as Lee Johnson hails hungry striker

The 21-year-old signed a season-long loan from Gambian side Rainbow FC and, after a protracted wait for his paperwork to be completed, arrived in Scotland earlier this week.

Bojang endured a lengthy trip from the Gambia to Scotland, going via Turkey, but despite his arduous journey, is ready to play in the third Premier Sports Cup group clash in Midlothian at the weekend.

"He's in great shape physically, he's worked very hard – triple sessions every day – and he's shown a lot of hunger,” Johnson said as he previewed the trip to New Dundas Park.

"He's probably ten-and-a-half, 11 stone so he's not carrying anything. We've just got to make sure that we learn a lot about the individual."

Johnson remains hopeful that Bojang’s arrival and potential involvement against Bonnyrigg on Sunday can help lift the team after the 1-0 defeat by Falkirk on Tuesday night.

The former Famalicão loanee has already shown plenty in training, according to his new manager, who had a lengthy phone call with the player before he arrived in the country to explain just what he wanted from the Gambian forward.

"Any new player who comes through the door gives the lads a lift if they see his quality,” the Easter Road boss explained.

Momodou Bojang could make his debut against Bonnyrigg Rose

"It was his first session on Friday and his quality was really good. He's wiry, he changes direction, he can finish.

"Language-wise it’s going to take time. He speaks English, but he has to translate it first in his head. It's not one of those where you say something and it seeps in. We say it, he translates it, he's got it.

"But apparently he's speaking with a Scottish accent. He's struggling a little bit but I'm sure he'll come good.

"And anyway, a game like Bonnyrigg is going to be all about attitude and heart."

Speaking earlier this week Bojang said: “I was in Gambia doing my own training, working hard, training in the morning and in the afternoon every day, before I finally joined the team.