Momodou Bojang speaks on protracted move to Hibs, debut, and interest from USA, Portugal, and Sweden

The Gambian striker came off the bench in the second half of the Easter Road side’s 4-1 Premier Sports Cup group win against Bonnyrigg Rose, but the foot of Josh Grigor stopped him from marking his first taste of Scottish football with an appearance on the scoresheet.

Bojang joined on loan from Rainbow FC in his homeland, with the Capital club fending off interest from America, Portugal, and Sweden to land his services.

Speaking after the game, the 21-year-old lifted the lid on his protracted move to Edinburgh.

"I came very close to scoring but I was unlucky but I was just happy to play and make my debut,” he said.

“I feel happy after making my debut, it was not easy but it was good to play.

“It was difficult waiting for all the documents to come through, it was very hard to get them but it’s all done now.

“I was doing some training in Gambia in the morning and afternoon just to keep fit, by myself, which was difficult.”

Bojang showed glimpses of the talent that had propelled him onto Hibs’ radar earlier this year during his 17-minute cameo appearance in Midlothian, with a quick turn of pace and an eye for goal – qualities that ensured he was an in-demand figure this summer following his stint with Famalicão’s under-23s last season.

“I had other offers, one from Portugal, one from MLS, and another from Sweden,” he said.

"I hadn’t heard of Hibs but when my agent told me they were interested, and I saw the facilities, I was desperate to come here.

“I knew that if I went to Hibs it would be easy for me to express myself, so that’s what I chose to come here. It’s a good league too, but as soon as my agent mentioned Hibs I was interested in coming.

A last-ditch clearance by Josh Grigor prevented Bojang from netting a debut goal