Nick Montgomery instructs his players during Premiership match against CelticNick Montgomery instructs his players during Premiership match against Celtic
Monty relying on “robust” players - how Hibs could look against Ross County

No rest for the workers as fixtures pile up

By John Greechan
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:00 GMT

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery will continue to lean heavily on some of his more “robust” players during a hectic run of four games over the next 11 days.

Ross County are the visitors to Easter Road on league duty tomorrow night, with the Hibees taking on Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday evening.

Monty’s men then face a quick turnaround for their final two fixtures before the international break, away to St Mirren next midweek and at home to Kilmarnock the following Saturday.

Montgomery admitted: “We have to manage the squad. Players have to be topped up and ready to play.

“We try to make sure everybody is at the optimal level to perform, if and when they’re called upon.

“Obviously that means listening to the sports science people and monitoring players.

“But often the best system is just to talk to the players. Some of them are more robust than others, so playing a couple of games a week isn’t an issue for them.”

Had his best game under Montgomery at the weekend.

1. GK David Marshall

Had his best game under Montgomery at the weekend. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

Excellent against Celtic - and key to how Hibs fare tomorrow.

2. RB Lewis Miller

Excellent against Celtic - and key to how Hibs fare tomorrow. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

One of the “robust” players carrying a heavy burden of playing time.

3. CB Will Fish

One of the “robust” players carrying a heavy burden of playing time. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Set bar with solid performance against Celtic .

4. CB Rocky Bushiri

Set bar with solid performance against Celtic .

