The Easter Road side have brought in six new players: Élie Youan on a permanent deal, goalkeepers Max Boruc and Jojo Wollacott, experienced forward Adam Le Fondre, versatile left-sided player Jordan Obita, and midfielder Dylan Levitt, while ten in total have departed including Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet, Croatian left-back Marijan Čabraja, and midfielder Kyle Magennis, who have been joined by goalkeeper Kevin Dąbrowski, defender Mikey Devlin, wingers Aiden McGeady and Runar Hauge, development-squad pair Tom Carter and Josh McCulloch, and Darren McGregor, who has retired to focus on coaching.

In terms of incomings, Hibs are closing in on a second season-long loan deal for Manchester United defender Will Fish, which could be completed this week, while a forward is also on the shopping list. Johnson shot down interest in Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini but did reveal interest in midfielder Nohan Kenneh and striker Christian Doidge, and also appeared to rule out a move for a right-back, instead offering encouragement to Kanayo Megwa and Lewis Miller while Chris Cadden is sidelined with an Achilles injury.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson has promised more ins and outs. Picture: Contributed

Speaking about the club’s summer recruitment so far, Johnson told Hibs TV: “It’s starting to build. There’s still work to be done and we know that – both ins and outs – but every decision we make is with the intention of improving the team, the squad, and enabling the young players to progress.

"The quality we’ve signed is good in terms of having real potential to blend the team. We’ve got speed out wide, we’ll have Martin Boyle back to full fitness as well so pace out wide and in behind; craft and guile centrally; energy and good footballing ability in midfield.