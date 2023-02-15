The 22-year-old summer signing featured in all four Premier Sports Cup group matches in July before two substitute appearances in the cinch Premiership but a series of injuries kept him sidelined from mid-October until mid-January when he returned to the bench for the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Easter Road. He eventually made a playing comeback as a 73rd-minute substitute in the 6-0 victory over Aberdeen and his manager lamented what has been a frustrating season so far for the Olyroos full-back.

"He’s here and he’s in the squad but I think it’s ended up being a bit more of a transitional year for him than we would have wanted in terms of where we saw him,” Johnson told the Evening News in an exclusive interview. It’s very difficult – and this is a lesson learned for all of us – to judge the weighting of the leagues.

"In the A-League I was watching a player who is physically super-powerful on big pitches and can stretch games and he was excelling, but it’s taken him a bit of time to adapt to Scottish football. There’s been the injuries but it’s a higher tactical focus too and I think the tempo is higher. Lewis is a really strong, physical player but that technical and tactical element is the bit we have to develop.”

Lewis Miller has had more of a transitional first season than Hibs wanted

Despite CJ Egan-Riley arriving on a half-season loan deal from Burnley, there isn’t a three-way shoot-out for possession of the starting right-back role despite the former Manchester City youngster replacing Chris Cadden at right-back in the 1-0 victory at St Mirren.