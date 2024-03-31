Fans are excited over what fresh investment could mean - but how have Hibs fared when splashing the cash previously?

Bill Foley's minority investment being approved has sparked a wave of optimism in Leith. The billionaire Bournemouth owner is putting some of his cash into Easter Road which has a section of supporters wondering how much of it boss Nick Montgomery gets to see.

With loan stars like Myziane Maolida and Emiliano Marcondes impressing, punters would no doubt be delighted to see some of the financial injection be put towards their extended stay. There's still a top six Premiership pursuit ongoing though and that takes all of Montgomery's focus.

Soon though, attentions will turn to the summer and the manager's second transfer window at the helm. Taking a trip down memory lane, the Edinburgh Evening News looks at what an expensively assembled Hibs XI looks like. Using a 4-4-2 formation and all available information, the only rule is a player can't move more than one position forward or back, for example, a striker can't play left-back.

GK: Andy Goram (£325k) Andy Goram was number one at Easter Road before moving to Rangers in 1991. Joined from Oldham for six figures four years earlier.

RB: Andy Millen (£300k) Billy Findlay also moved in the other way to Kilmarnock as Hibs made a big play to sign the defender who spent two years in Leith

CB: Ulises De La Cruz (£700K) The Ecuadorian burst the transfer record after his big money move in the Alex McLeish era. His two goals in his only term at Hibs before moving to Aston Villa came against Hearts.

CB: Martin McIntosh (£339K) A reported fee at the time in 2000 was hefty and didn't merit much reward. Injury and competition restricted his appearances to 18 appearances, joining Rotherham United on a three-month loan in August 2001 and then moving permanently in the November for a fee worth £125k.