Fans are excited over what fresh investment could mean - but how have Hibs fared when splashing the cash previously?
Bill Foley's minority investment being approved has sparked a wave of optimism in Leith. The billionaire Bournemouth owner is putting some of his cash into Easter Road which has a section of supporters wondering how much of it boss Nick Montgomery gets to see.
With loan stars like Myziane Maolida and Emiliano Marcondes impressing, punters would no doubt be delighted to see some of the financial injection be put towards their extended stay. There's still a top six Premiership pursuit ongoing though and that takes all of Montgomery's focus.
Soon though, attentions will turn to the summer and the manager's second transfer window at the helm. Taking a trip down memory lane, the Edinburgh Evening News looks at what an expensively assembled Hibs XI looks like. Using a 4-4-2 formation and all available information, the only rule is a player can't move more than one position forward or back, for example, a striker can't play left-back.
