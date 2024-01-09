News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Most valuable Hibs players based on market price - including Martin Boyle

These ten players are the most valuable players currently in Hibs' squad, based on market estimates.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 9th Jan 2024, 15:36 GMT

With the January transfer window well underway, some of Hibs' star players have been linked with moves away from Easter Road. Losing any of them would be a major blow - but how much would they cost for any team wishing to snap them up this month?

Using Transfermarkt's estimated market values, we've been able to put together a list of the ten most potentially expensive Hibs players in the squad at this present time. Please note that the values in this list are merely theoretical - the players could be worth much more - or less - than the listed prices.

Estimated market value: £430,000

1. Rocky Bushiri

Estimated market value: £430,000

Photo Sales
Estimated market value: £473,000

2. Will Fish

Estimated market value: £473,000 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Estimated market value: £516,000

3. James Jeggo

Estimated market value: £516,000

Photo Sales
Estimated market value: £559,000

4. Chris Cadden

Estimated market value: £559,000

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Martin Boyle