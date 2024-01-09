Most valuable Hibs players based on market price - including Martin Boyle

With the January transfer window well underway, some of Hibs' star players have been linked with moves away from Easter Road. Losing any of them would be a major blow - but how much would they cost for any team wishing to snap them up this month?

Using Transfermarkt's estimated market values, we've been able to put together a list of the ten most potentially expensive Hibs players in the squad at this present time. Please note that the values in this list are merely theoretical - the players could be worth much more - or less - than the listed prices.