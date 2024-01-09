Most valuable Hibs players based on market price - including Martin Boyle
These ten players are the most valuable players currently in Hibs' squad, based on market estimates.
With the January transfer window well underway, some of Hibs' star players have been linked with moves away from Easter Road. Losing any of them would be a major blow - but how much would they cost for any team wishing to snap them up this month?
Using Transfermarkt's estimated market values, we've been able to put together a list of the ten most potentially expensive Hibs players in the squad at this present time. Please note that the values in this list are merely theoretical - the players could be worth much more - or less - than the listed prices.