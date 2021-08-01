Motherwell 2-3 Hibs: Hibs come from behind twice to win opening-day humdinger
Hibs twice came from behind to earn an opening-day win at Motherwell.
Motherwell scored first through Kevin van Veen with Kyle Magennis levelling matters moments later, but Bevis Mugabi's header ensured the Steelmen went in ahead at the break.
Substitute Christian Doidge slid home for Hibs’ second after Kevin Nisbet’s shot hit the post and Martin Boyle netting what turned out to be the winner from the penalty spot after Stephen O’Donnell was adjudged to have handled in the box.
- Hibs won 3-0 on last visit to Fir Park
- Teams met on opening day of 2018/19 season with Hibs running out 3-0 winners at Easter Road
- Jake Doyle-Hayes, Daniel Mackay set for league debuts
The cinch Scottish Premiership season gets under way today for Hibs (and Motherwell) with today’s clash at Fir Park. Unlike the last meeting here, there will be fans in the stadium and they could see some of the nine new Steelmen signings this afternoon.
The hosts won three of their four League Cup group matches while Hibs come into this game on the back off back-to-back wins against FC Santa Coloma of Andorra.
Team news is in
No Josh Doig, while Chris Cadden and Sean Mackie remain sidelined.
Macey; McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Stevenson; Gogic, Magennis, Newell; Boyle, Nisbet, Murphy.
Subs: Dabrowski, McGregor, Campbell, Doyle-Hayes, Allan, Mackay, Doidge.
Looking like a 4-3-3 attacking / 4-5-1 defending from Hibs there. Potentially a diamond with Murphy as the ten behind Nisbet and Boyle. Plenty of options.
Approaching kick off at Fir Park - the sun is out, both sets of fans are in good voice, and the 21/22 Scottish Premiership is nearly under way for Motherwell and Hibs!
Josh Doig’s future?
Jack Ross speaking to BBC Scotland
“He’s been subject of a lot of attention and much more concrete interest over the last few days.
“For us and for Josh, it needs to reach a head one way or the other.”
We’re off!
Motherwell get us started and the 2021/22 season begins for Hibs! The Easter Road side in all-white, Motherwell in their usual amber shirts, claret shorts, and amber and claret socks.
Early sight of goal for Hibs as Joe Newell’s in-swinging cross is gathered by Kelly.
Nisbet and Boyle link up and the Australian internationalist cuts it back for Magennis, but he can’t get his shot away and Motherwell clear
Goal for Motherwell!
A cross from the left is right on top of Kevin van Veen and the Dutchman’s header arcs away from Macey’s grasp. 1-0 to the hosts after 14 minutes
Hibs looking for an immediate response as Murphy hares down the left touchline but Boyle can’t get on the end of his low cross.
GOAL FOR HIBS!
Nisbet’s pass picks out McGinn on the right flank, his low ball is looking for Murphy who has a fresh-air swipe but it falls kindly to Magennis who knocks it in from close range for the equaliser!
YELLOW CARD!
Carroll booked for a nasty one on Boyle just outside the box on the left-hand side but the free kick comes to nothing
Paul Hanlon gets his head to a corner from the right but his header skims the bar and is out for a goal kick, with Hibs claiming for a corner
Stevenson with a great interception to cut out a Motherwell attack from van Veen and Woolery
Murphy sent scampering clear from Nisbet’s intelligent ball but his lobbed effort just about clears the Davie Cooper Stand, much to the enjoyment of the home fans who have been booing his every touch so far!