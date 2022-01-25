Motherwell v Hibs: Team news; How to watch; Head-to-head; What the bookies say

Motherwell currently sit fourth in the league table, two points ahead of Maloney’s men. But victory would leapfrog Hibs above Motherwell in the table.

The Lanarkshire side’s recent form has been patchy. The 2-1 extra time win against Morton in the Scottish Cup on Saturday followed on from defeat in the first league game back after the break at Ross County. But they have seven of their 11 league games at Fir Park.

Where and when

MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 05: Hibs' Drey Wright (L) and Motherwell's Declan Gallagher during the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Hibernian at Fir Park on December 05, 2020, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Fir Park, Wednesday, January 26. Kick-off 7.45pm.

How to watch

For Hibs fans, a ticket booth will be in operation on the approach to the Tommy McLean stand before the game. (Adult £24; Concessions £17; Under-16s £3; Wheelchair Ambulant £17; Family Package, 1 adult and 2 U-16s – £28)

The game will also be streamed live on Motherwell TV. Fans of both clubs can purchase a stream for £12 from Motherwell TV.

Team news

New signings Demetri Mitchell could make his Hibernian debut at Fir Park after joining from Blackpool. Elias Melkersen's work permit has been approved and the Norwegian forward could be on the bench. Paul McGinn returns from a ban but Harry Clarke and Kyle Magennis are still unavailable through injury and Ryan Porteous is suspended.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has an unchanged squad. Juhani Ojala and Liam Shaw returned to the bench for Saturday's Scottish Cup win over Morton but did not feature. Ricki Lamie and Mark O'Hara remain on the sidelines.

Possible line-ups

Hibs (3-4-3): Macey; Bushiri, Hanlon, Stevenson; Cadden, Campbell, Newell, Doig; Mueller, Henderson, Nisbet.

Motherwell (4-3-3): Kelly; O’Donnell, Carroll, Solholm-Johansen, McGinley; Goss, Maguire, Donnelly; Woolery, Roberts, Van Veen.

Referee

Andrew Dallas is the man in the middle.

Head to head

Hibs won 3-2 at Fir Park on their last visit – the opening day of the 2021/22 season. Kyle Magennis, Christian Doidge and Martin Boyle all scoring that day as Hibs came from behind twice to win. It was followed by a 1-1 draw at Easter Road in early December. Motherwell’s last victory in the fixture came at Easter Road in February 2021.

What the bookies say

Hibs are favourites, according to McBookie. They have Motherwell at 9/4, Hibs at 5/4 the draw is priced at 23/10.

