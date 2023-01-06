Motherwell v Hibs: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Motherwell v Hibs. What: cinch Premiership. Where: Fir Park, Motherwell. When: Sunday, January 8, Kick-off 1.30pm. Referee: David Munro.

TV and ticket info

Hibs travel to Motherwell on Sunday

The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland. But international subscribers can watch live on Hibs TV as usual. The match will also be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 12.30pm.

Team news

Hibs have no fresh injury concerns – Martin Boyle, Mykola Kukharevych and Lewis Miller are sidelined while Jake Doyle-Hayes is likely to miss out despite returning to training.

Motherwell are likely to be without Jake Carroll, Nathan McGinley, Bevis Mugabi, Josh Morris, and Joel Efford while Louis Moult has returned to parent club Burton Albion. Shane Blaney could be involved after joining from Sligo Rovers.

Form guide

Hibs have won just one of their last five league matches and lost nine of their last 11. Motherwell meanwhile haven’t won at home on cinch Premiership duty since August and are winless in their last five league encounters.

Head-to-head

Hibs haven’t lost to Motherwell since February 2021 at Easter Road, and their last defeat at Fir Park came in August 2019 when Sherwin Seedorf, Liam Donnelly, and Jermaine Hylton scored the goals.

Manager thoughts

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “We're not a million miles away, and that's the most frustrating bit in this period. I think we've got a good opportunity in this next run of games to pick up points. We've just got to get that next win to build everyone's confidence."

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell said: “It's a big game for us. We always want to do well here and the support the fans give us is excellent. We need that to continue, it makes such a big difference when we come here, but we also need to play our part in that and give them something to get behind.

Bookies’ odds

Home 19/10, Draw 23/10, Away 29/20, with McBookie.

