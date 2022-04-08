'Mrs Hibs' Sue McLernon lands new role with Hanlon Stevenson Foundation

The die-hard supporter received a wave of tributes from supporters, staff and players when her impending departure from Easter Road was revealed last month.

McLernon worked for Hibs for over 40 years in a variety of positions, starting as a volunteer in the club shop before eventually moving on to head up Hibs Kids and ultimately her final role as education officer with the Hibernian Community Foundation.

She also played a major part in the Persevered Tour, which saw Hibs take the Scottish Cup round 114 schools in the Edinburgh, Lothians and Fife following the 2016 triumph over Rangers.

Sue McLernon left Hibs at the end of last month after over 40 years with the club. Picture: Contributed

After finishing up with Hibs at the end of March – though she’ll still organise matchday mascots until this summer – she was quickly approached by the charity with an opportunity to continue her excellent work in the community.

The foundation is fronted by club legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson and looks to help disadvantaged children.

"The Hanlon Stevenson Foundation approached me after they heard about what had happened. They asked me to accept, which I have done, the position of head of community projects,” McLernon revealed to the Evening News.

"I'm now going to be working with the foundation, which is fantastic. Paul and Lewis, and their families, have always been special to me, so to be able to help within the foundation and to deliver and come up with new projects for disadvantaged kids in all areas of the town, it's an absolute honour for me to be asked to do that.

"It's a really exciting new chapter. Everything happens for a reason and maybe this is it.”

McLernon also revealed she’s been given a season ticket for life by the club as a thank you to her years of tireless service.

"The club have very kindly offered me a lifetime season ticket, which I'm not sure whether it's a perk or a punishment,” she joked. “That was extremely kind of them and I've accepted that gratefully.”

