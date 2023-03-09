The Scots will take on Sweden at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain on Thursday March 23 at 6pm before facing Wales at the same venue on Sunday March 26 at 12noon. Gemmill will use the matches to continue preparations for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers which begin in September this year.

It is a first Under-21 call-up for Johnson, who was recently promoted to the Easter Road first-team squad as David Marshall’s understudy. The 18-year-old, along with Matthew Anderson of Celtic, Ryan Duncan of Aberdeen, and Manchester City’s Dire Mebude, was part of Billy Stark’s Under-19 squad in November and the quartet could win their first caps at under-21 level this month.

Johnson is joined in the squad by former Hibs colleague Josh Doig. The Hellas Verona left-back has been recalled to the international fold after missing the previous round of friendlies through injuries while Lewis Fiorini of Blackpool, on loan from Manchester City, has also returned to the squad after overcoming a series of injuries.

Murray Johnson has received his first call-up to the Scotland U21 squad

Liverpool’s Ben Doak is also included in the squad. The Dalry-born winger has made five appearances for the Reds in all competitions this season and will look to add to his two U21 caps.

There are also maiden call-ups for Swansea defensive midfielder Azeem Abdulai, who came through the youth ranks at Celtic; centre-back Jeremiah Mullen of Leeds, Dundee United ‘keeper Jack Newman, and Celtic midfielder Ben Summers.

Goalkeepers: Murray Johnson (Hibs), Jack Newman (Dundee United), Cieran Slicker (Man City).

Defenders: Adam Devine (Rangers), Josh Doig (Hellas Verona), Max Johnston (Motherwell), Leon King (Rangers), Connor McAvoy (Partick Thistle), Liam Morrison (Bayern Munich), Jeremiah Mullen (Leeds).

Midfielders: Azeem Abdulai (Swansea), Matthew Anderson (Celtic), Connor Barron (Aberdeen), Lewis Fiorini (Blackpool, on loan from Man City), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Cole McKinnon (Partick Thistle, on loan from Rangers), Josh Mulligan (Dundee), Connor Smith (Hamilton, on loan from Hearts), Ben Summers (Celtic).